Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

Vale Luxury Apartments

4209 Spring Stuebner Rd · (201) 357-6955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4209 Spring Stuebner Rd, Spring, TX 77389

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2104 · Avail. now

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

Unit 13104 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

Unit 6104 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

See 27+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7101 · Avail. now

$1,569

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 6107 · Avail. now

$1,569

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 35101 · Avail. now

$1,569

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 94+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20106 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Unit 15106 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Unit 18106 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vale Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
new construction
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
game room
internet access
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
Welcome to Vale Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Spring, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments that come with convenient, direct access attached garages.

Impressive character awaits you inside your apartment, where you will enjoy a spacious, open design, perfect for both entertaining and relaxing! Every apartment features lofty ceilings, 2" faux-wooden blinds, ceiling fans with lighting, modern track and pendant lighting, granite countertops in the bathrooms, plush carpet, power-saving digital programmable thermostats, home intrusion alarms with optional monitoring, framed vanity mirrors, and a washer/dryer in-home. Our gourmet kitchens offer stainless steel appliances, executive chef undermount sinks, designer tile backsplashes, granite countertops, and custom routed wood cabinetry with sleek hardware. Select homes also include retreat views, built-in computer niche, upscale wood-finish flooring, walk-in showers with rain shower heads, luxurious soaking tubs, large walk-in closets, and/or a relaxing patio or balcony!

Vale Luxury Apartments offers many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Enjoy luxury living by lounging around our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, or by getting social at our outdoor kitchen with lounging areas. Residents can get energized in our fitness center, which offers cardio, resistance, and free weights, as well as a yoga area and spin bikes. Our upscale clubhouse also features a gourmet coffee and hot tea bar and social lounge with gaming and a TV. For your convenience, take advantage of our online rent payment and maintenance request services. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at Vale Luxury Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Garage lot. Surface Lot, All apartments include attached garages.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vale Luxury Apartments have any available units?
Vale Luxury Apartments has 147 units available starting at $1,159 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does Vale Luxury Apartments have?
Some of Vale Luxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vale Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Vale Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vale Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Vale Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Vale Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Vale Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does Vale Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vale Luxury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vale Luxury Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Vale Luxury Apartments has a pool.
Does Vale Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Vale Luxury Apartments has accessible units.
Does Vale Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vale Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.
