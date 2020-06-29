Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage media room new construction package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room internet access key fob access online portal smoke-free community yoga

Welcome to Vale Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Spring, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments that come with convenient, direct access attached garages.



Impressive character awaits you inside your apartment, where you will enjoy a spacious, open design, perfect for both entertaining and relaxing! Every apartment features lofty ceilings, 2" faux-wooden blinds, ceiling fans with lighting, modern track and pendant lighting, granite countertops in the bathrooms, plush carpet, power-saving digital programmable thermostats, home intrusion alarms with optional monitoring, framed vanity mirrors, and a washer/dryer in-home. Our gourmet kitchens offer stainless steel appliances, executive chef undermount sinks, designer tile backsplashes, granite countertops, and custom routed wood cabinetry with sleek hardware. Select homes also include retreat views, built-in computer niche, upscale wood-finish flooring, walk-in showers with rain shower heads, luxurious soaking tubs, large walk-in closets, and/or a relaxing patio or balcony!



Vale Luxury Apartments offers many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Enjoy luxury living by lounging around our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, or by getting social at our outdoor kitchen with lounging areas. Residents can get energized in our fitness center, which offers cardio, resistance, and free weights, as well as a yoga area and spin bikes. Our upscale clubhouse also features a gourmet coffee and hot tea bar and social lounge with gaming and a TV. For your convenience, take advantage of our online rent payment and maintenance request services. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at Vale Luxury Apartments!