Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance accessible parking bbq/grill coffee bar internet access trash valet

Welcome to Timber Canyon Located in the heart of Spring, TX, Timber Canyon Apartment Homes sits in a park like setting with mature landscape offering a relaxing setting to call home. This gated apartment community features one and two bedroom pet friendly apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, walk in closets and resort style swimming pool. We invite you to meet our friendly and helpful staff today. With easy access to excellent shopping, dining, city parks and downtown Houston, our location is unbeatable. Let us show you your new home today!