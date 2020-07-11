All apartments in Spring
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:02 AM

Serena Woods

2800 Hirschfield Rd · (281) 542-3569
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2800 Hirschfield Rd, Spring, TX 77373

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 181 · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 152 · Avail. Aug 17

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 121 · Avail. Jul 30

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. Aug 7

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 046 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Unit 014 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Unit 045 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Serena Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
playground
You will love the beautiful landscape, the convenient amenities and comfortable homes of Serena Woods. These one, two and three bedroom apartments in Spring, TX give you the features you desire in a convenient neighborhood near outdoor recreation, major roadways and nearby retail options. You will find a lushly landscaped community with mature shade trees, giving the area a park-like feel. The property features a barbecue area with grills for those weekend cookouts. You might spend your free time barbecuing or lounging next to the refreshing outdoor pool, which includes a large sundeck. You will enjoy comfort and convenience. Reserved, covered parking is available for your car. Each apartment includes additional exterior storage is case you need just a bit more space. This wonderful community is where you will find the very best one, two and three bedroom Spring apartments. Every floor plans features cool air conditioning circulated by convenient ceiling fans. Those who need an abundance of storage love the oversized closet found in each bedroom. Select floor plans even offer connections for your personal, full-size washer and dryer. If you like to cook, then you are sure to enjoy the equipped kitchens. Every home has a kitchen complete with a frost-free refrigerator and a microwave. You can use the dishwasher to help finish the cleaning while you kick back on your patio or balcony. All of this is conveniently near a great deal of shopping, roadways and entertainment. The property is located just down the road from the Mercer Arboretum and Botanic Gardens. The George Bush Intercontinental Airport is also just a short distance from the address for those who fly frequently. Easy access to Interstates 45 and 59, Beltway 8 and the Hardy Tollway makes the daily commute hassle free and fast. The quick access to major roadways also puts you close to great restaurants and top-notch shopping. Make Serena Woods your next community today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 to 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Serena Woods have any available units?
Serena Woods has 7 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does Serena Woods have?
Some of Serena Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Serena Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Serena Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Serena Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Serena Woods is pet friendly.
Does Serena Woods offer parking?
Yes, Serena Woods offers parking.
Does Serena Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Serena Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Serena Woods have a pool?
Yes, Serena Woods has a pool.
Does Serena Woods have accessible units?
No, Serena Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Serena Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Serena Woods has units with dishwashers.

