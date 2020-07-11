Amenities

You will love the beautiful landscape, the convenient amenities and comfortable homes of Serena Woods. These one, two and three bedroom apartments in Spring, TX give you the features you desire in a convenient neighborhood near outdoor recreation, major roadways and nearby retail options. You will find a lushly landscaped community with mature shade trees, giving the area a park-like feel. The property features a barbecue area with grills for those weekend cookouts. You might spend your free time barbecuing or lounging next to the refreshing outdoor pool, which includes a large sundeck. You will enjoy comfort and convenience. Reserved, covered parking is available for your car. Each apartment includes additional exterior storage is case you need just a bit more space. This wonderful community is where you will find the very best one, two and three bedroom Spring apartments. Every floor plans features cool air conditioning circulated by convenient ceiling fans. Those who need an abundance of storage love the oversized closet found in each bedroom. Select floor plans even offer connections for your personal, full-size washer and dryer. If you like to cook, then you are sure to enjoy the equipped kitchens. Every home has a kitchen complete with a frost-free refrigerator and a microwave. You can use the dishwasher to help finish the cleaning while you kick back on your patio or balcony. All of this is conveniently near a great deal of shopping, roadways and entertainment. The property is located just down the road from the Mercer Arboretum and Botanic Gardens. The George Bush Intercontinental Airport is also just a short distance from the address for those who fly frequently. Easy access to Interstates 45 and 59, Beltway 8 and the Hardy Tollway makes the daily commute hassle free and fast. The quick access to major roadways also puts you close to great restaurants and top-notch shopping. Make Serena Woods your next community today!