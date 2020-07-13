Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage courtyard hot tub lobby online portal volleyball court

Be close to everything Spring has to offer when you make your home at Falcon Ridge! Located on Cypresswood Drive, our community provides great access to I-45, Beltway 8 and Highway 249, creating an easy jump off point for any entertainment, shopping and dining plans on your agenda.Experience the excitement of Houston, while coming home to the relaxing sounds of our quiet and gated neighborhood. Within our community you’ll find all of the comforts of home and some extras you might not expect from apartments priced so affordably. Many of our homes offer high-end features like cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hooks ups and even fireplaces for your satisfaction and enjoyment. We think you’ll find something to love about several of our one and two bedroom floor plan options.Our sparkling pool with water features is beloved by families with children and those looking for a place to relax and doze in the sun alike. Nature lovers and avid outdoorsman will appreciate how close we are to Meyer Park, with over 180 acres of trails, sports courts and even a fishing pond stocked with rainbow trout. If a little retail therapy is in order, Willowbrook Mall is less than 15 minutes from our front doors and for those who like to hit the links we have two golf courses nearby. Even the family pet will thrive in our surroundings with our pet friendly attitude; close by trails and the Meyer Park not too far a walk from Falcon Ridge.View our floor plan options and then call us today in order to reserve your favorite home!