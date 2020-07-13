All apartments in Spring
Falcon Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
4603 Cypresswood Dr · (424) 373-4250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4603 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit J15 · Avail. Sep 22

$811

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit J13 · Avail. Sep 8

$864

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit G14 · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit K23 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,087

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

Unit L15 · Avail. now

$1,087

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

Unit L20 · Avail. now

$1,087

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Falcon Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
hot tub
lobby
online portal
volleyball court
Be close to everything Spring has to offer when you make your home at Falcon Ridge! Located on Cypresswood Drive, our community provides great access to I-45, Beltway 8 and Highway 249, creating an easy jump off point for any entertainment, shopping and dining plans on your agenda.Experience the excitement of Houston, while coming home to the relaxing sounds of our quiet and gated neighborhood. Within our community you’ll find all of the comforts of home and some extras you might not expect from apartments priced so affordably. Many of our homes offer high-end features like cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hooks ups and even fireplaces for your satisfaction and enjoyment. We think you’ll find something to love about several of our one and two bedroom floor plan options.Our sparkling pool with water features is beloved by families with children and those looking for a place to relax and doze in the sun alike. Nature lovers and avid outdoorsman will appreciate how close we are to Meyer Park, with over 180 acres of trails, sports courts and even a fishing pond stocked with rainbow trout. If a little retail therapy is in order, Willowbrook Mall is less than 15 minutes from our front doors and for those who like to hit the links we have two golf courses nearby. Even the family pet will thrive in our surroundings with our pet friendly attitude; close by trails and the Meyer Park not too far a walk from Falcon Ridge.View our floor plan options and then call us today in order to reserve your favorite home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $131.25 for 1 bedrooms and $175 for 2 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance, Valet Trash $20, $150 short-term fee for 1-5 month leases
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 99 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: first come, first serve (permit is required).
Storage Details: Patio / balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Falcon Ridge have any available units?
Falcon Ridge has 24 units available starting at $811 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does Falcon Ridge have?
Some of Falcon Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Falcon Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Falcon Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Falcon Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Falcon Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Falcon Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Falcon Ridge offers parking.
Does Falcon Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Falcon Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Falcon Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Falcon Ridge has a pool.
Does Falcon Ridge have accessible units?
No, Falcon Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Falcon Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Falcon Ridge has units with dishwashers.
