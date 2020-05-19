Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access online portal business center carport conference room dog grooming area e-payments game room lobby smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Bordering The Woodlands and Spring, Texas, Camden Spring Creek offers pet-friendly, spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. We have direct access to I-45, Hardy Toll Road and the Grand Parkway, giving residents easy commutes to the new Exxon Headquarters, George Bush Airport and downtown Houston. Live close to Market Street and The Woodlands Mall, and the kids are in good hands at the highly-acclaimed Conroe ISD. Camden Spring Creek provides residents with a carefree lifestyle and service they can trust. Each apartment features beautiful kitchens and bathrooms with plenty of storage, garden tubs, and a full-size washer and dryer. Relax at the spacious lap pool with tanning deck, or entertain your friends in the gaming lounge with billiards, shuffleboard and a meeting space or outdoor grills. Unleash your dog ...