Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:28 AM

Camden Spring Creek

301 Pruitt Rd · (442) 281-8157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 Pruitt Rd, Spring, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1533 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 537 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 1632 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 330 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Unit 835 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Unit 230 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1032 · Avail. now

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1505 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Spring Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
online portal
business center
carport
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
lobby
smoke-free community
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Bordering The Woodlands and Spring, Texas, Camden Spring Creek offers pet-friendly, spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. We have direct access to I-45, Hardy Toll Road and the Grand Parkway, giving residents easy commutes to the new Exxon Headquarters, George Bush Airport and downtown Houston. Live close to Market Street and The Woodlands Mall, and the kids are in good hands at the highly-acclaimed Conroe ISD. Camden Spring Creek provides residents with a carefree lifestyle and service they can trust. Each apartment features beautiful kitchens and bathrooms with plenty of storage, garden tubs, and a full-size washer and dryer. Relax at the spacious lap pool with tanning deck, or entertain your friends in the gaming lounge with billiards, shuffleboard and a meeting space or outdoor grills. Unleash your dog ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Cable and Internet $96, Valet Living (trash pickup) $25, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $400 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 3
rent: $25 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; Weight limit: 99 lbs
Storage Details: Direct-access attached garage: included in select units; Detached garage: $95/month; Breezeway-attached garage: $110/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Spring Creek have any available units?
Camden Spring Creek has 29 units available starting at $1,069 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Spring Creek have?
Some of Camden Spring Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Spring Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Spring Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Spring Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Spring Creek is pet friendly.
Does Camden Spring Creek offer parking?
Yes, Camden Spring Creek offers parking.
Does Camden Spring Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Spring Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Spring Creek have a pool?
Yes, Camden Spring Creek has a pool.
Does Camden Spring Creek have accessible units?
No, Camden Spring Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Spring Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Spring Creek has units with dishwashers.
