914 Chapwood Ct
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:55 AM

914 Chapwood Ct

914 Chapawood Court · No Longer Available
Location

914 Chapawood Court, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
914 Chapwood Court
Spring, TX 77373

**SPECIAL:1/2 off first month's rent and no application fee. **

Spacious 2 story home with large 4 bedrooms w/ Master downstairs, 2.5 bathrooms, large game room on a cul-de-sac located in a family friendly neighborhood. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking family room perfect for entertaining family and friends. The 2 new AC units are new flooring, roof (architectural shingle) about 2 years old and fresh paint for exterior as well as some interior. Location! Location! Location! This home is located near Exxon Campus, SplashTown, Old Town Spring and The Woodlands offering shopping and dining. Only mins away from I-45, 99 Grand Parkway and Hardy toll road. HOME DID NOT FLOOD! Schedule your showing today!

*$50 Per Adult Applicant (18+)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 914 Chapwood Ct have any available units?
914 Chapwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Chapwood Ct have?
Some of 914 Chapwood Ct's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Chapwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
914 Chapwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Chapwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Chapwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 914 Chapwood Ct offer parking?
No, 914 Chapwood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 914 Chapwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Chapwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Chapwood Ct have a pool?
No, 914 Chapwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 914 Chapwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 914 Chapwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Chapwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Chapwood Ct has units with dishwashers.

