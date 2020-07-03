914 Chapwood Ct

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

914 Chapwood Court

Spring, TX 77373



**SPECIAL:1/2 off first month's rent and no application fee. **



Spacious 2 story home with large 4 bedrooms w/ Master downstairs, 2.5 bathrooms, large game room on a cul-de-sac located in a family friendly neighborhood. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking family room perfect for entertaining family and friends. The 2 new AC units are new flooring, roof (architectural shingle) about 2 years old and fresh paint for exterior as well as some interior. Location! Location! Location! This home is located near Exxon Campus, SplashTown, Old Town Spring and The Woodlands offering shopping and dining. Only mins away from I-45, 99 Grand Parkway and Hardy toll road. HOME DID NOT FLOOD! Schedule your showing today!



*$50 Per Adult Applicant (18+)