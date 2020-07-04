All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 6535 Bridgegate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
6535 Bridgegate Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:06 PM

6535 Bridgegate Drive

6535 Bridgegate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6535 Bridgegate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Spring has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6535 Bridgegate Drive have any available units?
6535 Bridgegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 6535 Bridgegate Drive have?
Some of 6535 Bridgegate Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6535 Bridgegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6535 Bridgegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6535 Bridgegate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6535 Bridgegate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6535 Bridgegate Drive offer parking?
No, 6535 Bridgegate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6535 Bridgegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6535 Bridgegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6535 Bridgegate Drive have a pool?
No, 6535 Bridgegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6535 Bridgegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 6535 Bridgegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6535 Bridgegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6535 Bridgegate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr
Spring, TX 77389
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Landmark at Spring Cypress
3223 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway
Spring, TX 77379
The Grayson
4115 Louetta Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine