All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 6518 Archgate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
6518 Archgate Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:52 PM

6518 Archgate Drive

6518 Archgate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6518 Archgate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6518 Archgate Drive have any available units?
6518 Archgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 6518 Archgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6518 Archgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6518 Archgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6518 Archgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6518 Archgate Drive offer parking?
No, 6518 Archgate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6518 Archgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6518 Archgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6518 Archgate Drive have a pool?
No, 6518 Archgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6518 Archgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 6518 Archgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6518 Archgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6518 Archgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6518 Archgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6518 Archgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr
Spring, TX 77389
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77388
Alexis Apartments
4604 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77389
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine