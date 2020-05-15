All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 6514 Lynngate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
6514 Lynngate Drive
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:48 AM

6514 Lynngate Drive

6514 Lynngate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6514 Lynngate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,434 sf home is located in Spring, TX. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6514 Lynngate Drive have any available units?
6514 Lynngate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 6514 Lynngate Drive have?
Some of 6514 Lynngate Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6514 Lynngate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6514 Lynngate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6514 Lynngate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6514 Lynngate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6514 Lynngate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6514 Lynngate Drive offers parking.
Does 6514 Lynngate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6514 Lynngate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6514 Lynngate Drive have a pool?
No, 6514 Lynngate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6514 Lynngate Drive have accessible units?
No, 6514 Lynngate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6514 Lynngate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6514 Lynngate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77388
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard
Spring, TX 77373
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd
Spring, TX 77379
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing
Spring, TX 77386
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine