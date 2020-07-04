All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 6419 Brookgate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
6419 Brookgate Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 4:40 PM

6419 Brookgate Drive

6419 Brookgate Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6419 Brookgate Dr, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,450 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home

(RLNE5248784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6419 Brookgate Drive have any available units?
6419 Brookgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 6419 Brookgate Drive have?
Some of 6419 Brookgate Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6419 Brookgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6419 Brookgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6419 Brookgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6419 Brookgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6419 Brookgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6419 Brookgate Drive offers parking.
Does 6419 Brookgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6419 Brookgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6419 Brookgate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6419 Brookgate Drive has a pool.
Does 6419 Brookgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 6419 Brookgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6419 Brookgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6419 Brookgate Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr
Spring, TX 77389
Falcon Ridge
4603 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Magnolia By Watermark
7203 N Grand Parkway West
Spring, TX 77379

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine