All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 6410 Bridgegate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Spring, TX
6410 Bridgegate Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 9:02 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6410 Bridgegate Drive
6410 Bridgegate Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6410 Bridgegate Drive, Spring, TX 77373
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move in!!! New interior paint inside, new roof, new granite, new carpet, new stove and dishwasher! Ceiling fans, wood burning fireplace, and fenced backyard! Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6410 Bridgegate Drive have any available units?
6410 Bridgegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring, TX
.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Spring Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6410 Bridgegate Drive have?
Some of 6410 Bridgegate Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6410 Bridgegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6410 Bridgegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 Bridgegate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6410 Bridgegate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Spring
.
Does 6410 Bridgegate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6410 Bridgegate Drive offers parking.
Does 6410 Bridgegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6410 Bridgegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 Bridgegate Drive have a pool?
No, 6410 Bridgegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6410 Bridgegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 6410 Bridgegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6410 Bridgegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6410 Bridgegate Drive has units with dishwashers.
