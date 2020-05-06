Rent Calculator
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
611 Timberstand Ln
Last updated January 26 2020 at 8:25 AM
611 Timberstand Ln
611 Timberstand Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
611 Timberstand Lane, Spring, TX 77373
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Built in 2005, this Spring two-story home offers gas heating, a breakfast bar, a separate tub and shower in the master bath, a den, a patio, and a two-car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 611 Timberstand Ln have any available units?
611 Timberstand Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring, TX
.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Spring Rent Report
.
What amenities does 611 Timberstand Ln have?
Some of 611 Timberstand Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 611 Timberstand Ln currently offering any rent specials?
611 Timberstand Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Timberstand Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 Timberstand Ln is pet friendly.
Does 611 Timberstand Ln offer parking?
Yes, 611 Timberstand Ln offers parking.
Does 611 Timberstand Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Timberstand Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Timberstand Ln have a pool?
No, 611 Timberstand Ln does not have a pool.
Does 611 Timberstand Ln have accessible units?
No, 611 Timberstand Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Timberstand Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Timberstand Ln has units with dishwashers.
