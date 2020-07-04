All apartments in Spring
Last updated March 19 2019

5506 Maplegate Drive

5506 Maplegate Drive
Location

5506 Maplegate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,656 sf home is located in Spring, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5506 Maplegate Drive have any available units?
5506 Maplegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 5506 Maplegate Drive have?
Some of 5506 Maplegate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5506 Maplegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5506 Maplegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5506 Maplegate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5506 Maplegate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5506 Maplegate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5506 Maplegate Drive offers parking.
Does 5506 Maplegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5506 Maplegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5506 Maplegate Drive have a pool?
No, 5506 Maplegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5506 Maplegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 5506 Maplegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5506 Maplegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5506 Maplegate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

