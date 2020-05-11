All apartments in Spring
Spring, TX
5211 Clipper Hill Court
5211 Clipper Hill Court

5211 Clipper Hill Court
Spring
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5211 Clipper Hill Court, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,546 sf home is located in Spring, TX. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5211 Clipper Hill Court have any available units?
5211 Clipper Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 5211 Clipper Hill Court have?
Some of 5211 Clipper Hill Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5211 Clipper Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
5211 Clipper Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5211 Clipper Hill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5211 Clipper Hill Court is pet friendly.
Does 5211 Clipper Hill Court offer parking?
Yes, 5211 Clipper Hill Court offers parking.
Does 5211 Clipper Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5211 Clipper Hill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5211 Clipper Hill Court have a pool?
No, 5211 Clipper Hill Court does not have a pool.
Does 5211 Clipper Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 5211 Clipper Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5211 Clipper Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5211 Clipper Hill Court does not have units with dishwashers.

