All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 5023 Glendower Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
5023 Glendower Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5023 Glendower Drive

5023 Glendower Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5023 Glendower Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5023 Glendower Drive have any available units?
5023 Glendower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 5023 Glendower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5023 Glendower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5023 Glendower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5023 Glendower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5023 Glendower Drive offer parking?
No, 5023 Glendower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5023 Glendower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5023 Glendower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5023 Glendower Drive have a pool?
No, 5023 Glendower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5023 Glendower Drive have accessible units?
No, 5023 Glendower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5023 Glendower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5023 Glendower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5023 Glendower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5023 Glendower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr
Spring, TX 77389
Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Falcon Ridge
4603 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard
Spring, TX 77373
Timber Canyon
16339 Stuebner Airline Rd
Spring, TX 77379
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd
Spring, TX 77380

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine