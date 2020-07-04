All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 5019 Monteith Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
5019 Monteith Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5019 Monteith Drive

5019 Monteith Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5019 Monteith Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,571 sf home is located in Spring, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5019 Monteith Drive have any available units?
5019 Monteith Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 5019 Monteith Drive have?
Some of 5019 Monteith Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5019 Monteith Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5019 Monteith Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5019 Monteith Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5019 Monteith Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5019 Monteith Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5019 Monteith Drive offers parking.
Does 5019 Monteith Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5019 Monteith Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5019 Monteith Drive have a pool?
No, 5019 Monteith Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5019 Monteith Drive have accessible units?
No, 5019 Monteith Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5019 Monteith Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5019 Monteith Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr
Spring, TX 77389
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Magnolia By Watermark
7203 N Grand Parkway West
Spring, TX 77379
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine