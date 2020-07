Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Charming one story home, 3 beds, 2 baths, nested in a quiet neighborhood. Quick access to I-45. Nice flow from family room to breakfast and kitchen area, makes for great day to day living or entertaining. This beautiful home is ready for move in today. See it now!



Go to this link to schedule your home tour.

https://calendly.com/addtomycalendar/hometour