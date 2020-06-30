Amenities
4507 Quailgate Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1295
Security Deposit: $1095
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1411
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: CHECK OUT THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IN THE NICE BIRNAM WOOD NEIGHBORHOOD. NICE CLEAR LIGHTING THROUGHOUT THE HOME WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN. COMES WITH A FIREPLACE FOR THOSE COLD WINTER MONTHS. COVERED PATIO IN BACKYARD FOR SHADE AND GARAGE SPACE FOR STORAGE. AMAZING HOME PRICED TO LEASE TODAY! MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY BECAUSE IT WON'T LAST LONG..
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
(RLNE4937931)