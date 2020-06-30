All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 4507 Quailgate Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
4507 Quailgate Dr
Last updated July 18 2019 at 10:27 AM

4507 Quailgate Dr

4507 Quailgate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4507 Quailgate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4507 Quailgate Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1295
Security Deposit: $1095
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1411
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: CHECK OUT THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IN THE NICE BIRNAM WOOD NEIGHBORHOOD. NICE CLEAR LIGHTING THROUGHOUT THE HOME WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN. COMES WITH A FIREPLACE FOR THOSE COLD WINTER MONTHS. COVERED PATIO IN BACKYARD FOR SHADE AND GARAGE SPACE FOR STORAGE. AMAZING HOME PRICED TO LEASE TODAY! MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY BECAUSE IT WON'T LAST LONG..

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4937931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 Quailgate Dr have any available units?
4507 Quailgate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 4507 Quailgate Dr have?
Some of 4507 Quailgate Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 Quailgate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4507 Quailgate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 Quailgate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4507 Quailgate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4507 Quailgate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4507 Quailgate Dr offers parking.
Does 4507 Quailgate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4507 Quailgate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 Quailgate Dr have a pool?
No, 4507 Quailgate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4507 Quailgate Dr have accessible units?
No, 4507 Quailgate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 Quailgate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4507 Quailgate Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexis Apartments
4604 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd
Spring, TX 77380
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77379
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway
Spring, TX 77379
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd
Spring, TX 77380

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine