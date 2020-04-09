4418 Mossygate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home featuring beautiful brick front, large sunlit windows, and a 2 car garage. Home features a spacious open floor plan, a chef's kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, with all updated appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets and a large outdoor area great for entertaining complete this home.

MOVE IN SPECIAL - Half off Rent 2nd Month *with approved credit + move in by 12/10/19 + 18 month lease term

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.