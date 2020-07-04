All apartments in Spring
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4406 Tealgate Dr

4406 Tealgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4406 Tealgate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,411 sf home is located in Spring, TX. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4406 Tealgate Dr have any available units?
4406 Tealgate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 4406 Tealgate Dr have?
Some of 4406 Tealgate Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4406 Tealgate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4406 Tealgate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 Tealgate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4406 Tealgate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4406 Tealgate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4406 Tealgate Dr offers parking.
Does 4406 Tealgate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4406 Tealgate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 Tealgate Dr have a pool?
No, 4406 Tealgate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4406 Tealgate Dr have accessible units?
No, 4406 Tealgate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 Tealgate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4406 Tealgate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

