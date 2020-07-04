Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 4231 Burkegate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
4231 Burkegate Drive
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:06 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4231 Burkegate Drive
4231 Burkegate Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4231 Burkegate Drive, Spring, TX 77373
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Established Neighborhood -
(RLNE2249678)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4231 Burkegate Drive have any available units?
4231 Burkegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring, TX
.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Spring Rent Report
.
Is 4231 Burkegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4231 Burkegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 Burkegate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4231 Burkegate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Spring
.
Does 4231 Burkegate Drive offer parking?
No, 4231 Burkegate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4231 Burkegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4231 Burkegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 Burkegate Drive have a pool?
No, 4231 Burkegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4231 Burkegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4231 Burkegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 Burkegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4231 Burkegate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4231 Burkegate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4231 Burkegate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr
Spring, TX 77389
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77388
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy
Spring, TX 77373
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77379
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway
Spring, TX 77379
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Similar Pages
Spring 1 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Spring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Richmond, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine