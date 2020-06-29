Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 4202 Clarkgate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
4202 Clarkgate Drive
Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:27 PM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4202 Clarkgate Drive
4202 Clarkgate Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4202 Clarkgate Drive, Spring, TX 77373
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4202 Clarkgate Drive have any available units?
4202 Clarkgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring, TX
.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Spring Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4202 Clarkgate Drive have?
Some of 4202 Clarkgate Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4202 Clarkgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4202 Clarkgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 Clarkgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4202 Clarkgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Spring
.
Does 4202 Clarkgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4202 Clarkgate Drive offers parking.
Does 4202 Clarkgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 Clarkgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 Clarkgate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4202 Clarkgate Drive has a pool.
Does 4202 Clarkgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4202 Clarkgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 Clarkgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4202 Clarkgate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Alexis Apartments
4604 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Similar Pages
Spring 1 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Spring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Richmond, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine