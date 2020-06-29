All apartments in Spring
3618 Cross Green Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3618 Cross Green Lane

3618 Cross Green Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3618 Cross Green Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,488 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details

(RLNE4630602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

