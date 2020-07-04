All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 3438 Deer Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
3438 Deer Valley Drive
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:52 PM

3438 Deer Valley Drive

3438 Deer Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3438 Deer Valley Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3438 Deer Valley Drive, Spring, TX 77373 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 06/02/2019. No pets allowed. Basic qualifications: 1) Must make 3x the rent 2) No evictions/broken leases within the last 7 years 3) No unpaid debt with previous landlords (must have proof of payoff if it’s on your credit report) 4) Must have good rental history 5) Decent credit history within last 2 years 6) Be ready to move within 30 days since landlords are willing to hold homes for a specific amount of time on the market **** Note: Section 8 NOT ACCEPTED *** If this property doesn’t work for you, just give us a call so that we can discuss your needs and help match you up to the right property! We are happy to assist you in your search for a new home. Using one Realtor cuts down on time and energy you’ll use checking availability, scheduling tours, and submitting applications. Call today (832) 639-2675 or 281-215-3148. [ Published 2-Jun-19 / ID 3007037 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 Deer Valley Drive have any available units?
3438 Deer Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 3438 Deer Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3438 Deer Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 Deer Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3438 Deer Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 3438 Deer Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 3438 Deer Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3438 Deer Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3438 Deer Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 Deer Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 3438 Deer Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3438 Deer Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3438 Deer Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 Deer Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3438 Deer Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3438 Deer Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3438 Deer Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd
Spring, TX 77380
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77379
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway
Spring, TX 77379
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd
Spring, TX 77373
Rise Spring Cypress
7315 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77373
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine