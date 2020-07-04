All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 3219 Deer Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
3219 Deer Valley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3219 Deer Valley Drive

3219 Deer Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3219 Deer Valley Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,820 sf home is located in Spring, TX. This home features beautiful hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with all black appliances, and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 Deer Valley Drive have any available units?
3219 Deer Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 Deer Valley Drive have?
Some of 3219 Deer Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 Deer Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3219 Deer Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 Deer Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3219 Deer Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3219 Deer Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3219 Deer Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 3219 Deer Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3219 Deer Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 Deer Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 3219 Deer Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3219 Deer Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3219 Deer Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 Deer Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3219 Deer Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Landmark at Spring Cypress
3223 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd
Spring, TX 77380
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77379
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd
Spring, TX 77373
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine