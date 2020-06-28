All apartments in Spring
25910 Chapel Ridge Lane

Location

25910 Chapel Ridge Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,832 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies b

(RLNE4566632)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25910 Chapel Ridge Lane have any available units?
25910 Chapel Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 25910 Chapel Ridge Lane have?
Some of 25910 Chapel Ridge Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly.
Is 25910 Chapel Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25910 Chapel Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25910 Chapel Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 25910 Chapel Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 25910 Chapel Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25910 Chapel Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 25910 Chapel Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25910 Chapel Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25910 Chapel Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 25910 Chapel Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25910 Chapel Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 25910 Chapel Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25910 Chapel Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 25910 Chapel Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

