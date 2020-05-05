All apartments in Spring
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25603 Chapel Ridge Lane

25603 Chapel Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25603 Chapel Ridge Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,860 sf home is located in Spring, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25603 Chapel Ridge Lane have any available units?
25603 Chapel Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 25603 Chapel Ridge Lane have?
Some of 25603 Chapel Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25603 Chapel Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25603 Chapel Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25603 Chapel Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 25603 Chapel Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 25603 Chapel Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25603 Chapel Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 25603 Chapel Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25603 Chapel Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25603 Chapel Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 25603 Chapel Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25603 Chapel Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 25603 Chapel Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25603 Chapel Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 25603 Chapel Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

