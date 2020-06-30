All apartments in Spring
2542 Spring Dusk Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2542 Spring Dusk Drive

2542 Spring Dusk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2542 Spring Dusk Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,627 sf home is located in Spring, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 Spring Dusk Drive have any available units?
2542 Spring Dusk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 2542 Spring Dusk Drive have?
Some of 2542 Spring Dusk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 Spring Dusk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2542 Spring Dusk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 Spring Dusk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2542 Spring Dusk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2542 Spring Dusk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2542 Spring Dusk Drive offers parking.
Does 2542 Spring Dusk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2542 Spring Dusk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 Spring Dusk Drive have a pool?
No, 2542 Spring Dusk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2542 Spring Dusk Drive have accessible units?
No, 2542 Spring Dusk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 Spring Dusk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2542 Spring Dusk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

