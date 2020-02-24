All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 25202 Tuckahoe Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
25202 Tuckahoe Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25202 Tuckahoe Lane

25202 Tuckahoe Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25202 Tuckahoe Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,846 sf home is located in Spring, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25202 Tuckahoe Lane have any available units?
25202 Tuckahoe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 25202 Tuckahoe Lane have?
Some of 25202 Tuckahoe Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25202 Tuckahoe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25202 Tuckahoe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25202 Tuckahoe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 25202 Tuckahoe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 25202 Tuckahoe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25202 Tuckahoe Lane offers parking.
Does 25202 Tuckahoe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25202 Tuckahoe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25202 Tuckahoe Lane have a pool?
No, 25202 Tuckahoe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25202 Tuckahoe Lane have accessible units?
No, 25202 Tuckahoe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25202 Tuckahoe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 25202 Tuckahoe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd
Spring, TX 77379
Spring Park
555 Spring Park Center Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Timber Canyon
16339 Stuebner Airline Rd
Spring, TX 77379
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway
Spring, TX 77379
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine