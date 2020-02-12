All apartments in Spring
25202 Thrushwood Lane

25202 Thrushwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25202 Thrushwood Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,373 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Saturday, November 30, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may inclu

(RLNE5202243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25202 Thrushwood Lane have any available units?
25202 Thrushwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 25202 Thrushwood Lane have?
Some of 25202 Thrushwood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25202 Thrushwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25202 Thrushwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25202 Thrushwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 25202 Thrushwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 25202 Thrushwood Lane offer parking?
No, 25202 Thrushwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 25202 Thrushwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25202 Thrushwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25202 Thrushwood Lane have a pool?
No, 25202 Thrushwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25202 Thrushwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 25202 Thrushwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25202 Thrushwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25202 Thrushwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

