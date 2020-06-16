Adorable home, open floor plan, built in with fireplace. Very cozy, all rooms are fairly large. Great for a family, covered back porch, and adorable shed that can be used for anything your heart desires.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2514 Knollbrook Ln have any available units?
2514 Knollbrook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 2514 Knollbrook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Knollbrook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.