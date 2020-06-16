All apartments in Spring
2514 Knollbrook Ln

2514 Knollbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2514 Knollbrook Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Adorable home, open floor plan, built in with fireplace. Very cozy, all rooms are fairly large. Great for a family, covered back porch, and adorable shed that can be used for anything your heart desires.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 Knollbrook Ln have any available units?
2514 Knollbrook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 2514 Knollbrook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Knollbrook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Knollbrook Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2514 Knollbrook Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 2514 Knollbrook Ln offer parking?
No, 2514 Knollbrook Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2514 Knollbrook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 Knollbrook Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Knollbrook Ln have a pool?
No, 2514 Knollbrook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Knollbrook Ln have accessible units?
No, 2514 Knollbrook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Knollbrook Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 Knollbrook Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2514 Knollbrook Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2514 Knollbrook Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

