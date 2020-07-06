Rent Calculator
All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 24607 Durham Trace Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
24607 Durham Trace Dr
Last updated May 30 2019 at 9:53 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24607 Durham Trace Dr
24607 Durham Trace Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
24607 Durham Trace Drive, Spring, TX 77373
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the Bradbury Forest Subdivision. Great fenced in backed yard and open air game room. Beautiful entryway, open concept, and access to the community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24607 Durham Trace Dr have any available units?
24607 Durham Trace Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Spring, TX
.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Spring Rent Report
.
Is 24607 Durham Trace Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24607 Durham Trace Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24607 Durham Trace Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 24607 Durham Trace Dr is pet friendly.
Does 24607 Durham Trace Dr offer parking?
No, 24607 Durham Trace Dr does not offer parking.
Does 24607 Durham Trace Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24607 Durham Trace Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24607 Durham Trace Dr have a pool?
Yes, 24607 Durham Trace Dr has a pool.
Does 24607 Durham Trace Dr have accessible units?
No, 24607 Durham Trace Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24607 Durham Trace Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 24607 Durham Trace Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24607 Durham Trace Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 24607 Durham Trace Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
