Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:36 AM

2423 Summer Spring Drive

2423 Summer Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2423 Summer Spring Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,552 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5112281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2423 Summer Spring Drive have any available units?
2423 Summer Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 2423 Summer Spring Drive have?
Some of 2423 Summer Spring Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2423 Summer Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2423 Summer Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 Summer Spring Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2423 Summer Spring Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2423 Summer Spring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2423 Summer Spring Drive offers parking.
Does 2423 Summer Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2423 Summer Spring Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 Summer Spring Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2423 Summer Spring Drive has a pool.
Does 2423 Summer Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 2423 Summer Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 Summer Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2423 Summer Spring Drive has units with dishwashers.

