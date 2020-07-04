All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 24226 Azure Sky Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
24226 Azure Sky Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24226 Azure Sky Drive

24226 Azure Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24226 Azure Sky Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,367 sf home is located in Spring, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black and white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24226 Azure Sky Drive have any available units?
24226 Azure Sky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 24226 Azure Sky Drive have?
Some of 24226 Azure Sky Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24226 Azure Sky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24226 Azure Sky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24226 Azure Sky Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 24226 Azure Sky Drive is pet friendly.
Does 24226 Azure Sky Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24226 Azure Sky Drive offers parking.
Does 24226 Azure Sky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24226 Azure Sky Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24226 Azure Sky Drive have a pool?
No, 24226 Azure Sky Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24226 Azure Sky Drive have accessible units?
No, 24226 Azure Sky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24226 Azure Sky Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24226 Azure Sky Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Rise Spring Cypress
7315 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77373
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr
Spring, TX 77379

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine