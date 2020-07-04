All apartments in Spring
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:26 PM

24119 Red Sky Dr.

24119 Red Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24119 Red Sky Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/54f252106a ---- This is a beautiful 1372 sqft 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house for rent in North Spring. Perfect for the family who wants to live in a great area with plenty of access to local suburban culture. One story floor plan 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Private Patio Large closets Central AC Washer dryer connections Did not flood during Harvey! Pets: Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Pet fees below. If the pet is under 50 pounds: Initial non-refundable fee of $125. Pet rent of $15 per month. If the pet is over 50 pounds: Initial non-refundable fee of $250. Pet rent of $30 per month. We take pride in offering the best residential environment and attention to our residents. Our units go quickly and are only on the market for about two weeks, call right now to schedule an appointment! Two Car Garage Washer & Dryer Hook Up

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24119 Red Sky Dr. have any available units?
24119 Red Sky Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 24119 Red Sky Dr. have?
Some of 24119 Red Sky Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24119 Red Sky Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
24119 Red Sky Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24119 Red Sky Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 24119 Red Sky Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 24119 Red Sky Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 24119 Red Sky Dr. offers parking.
Does 24119 Red Sky Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24119 Red Sky Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24119 Red Sky Dr. have a pool?
No, 24119 Red Sky Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 24119 Red Sky Dr. have accessible units?
No, 24119 Red Sky Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 24119 Red Sky Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 24119 Red Sky Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

