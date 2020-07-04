All apartments in Spring
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:07 PM

24114 Alivia Court

24114 Alivia Court · No Longer Available
Location

24114 Alivia Court, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,299 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5329081)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24114 Alivia Court have any available units?
24114 Alivia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 24114 Alivia Court have?
Some of 24114 Alivia Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24114 Alivia Court currently offering any rent specials?
24114 Alivia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24114 Alivia Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 24114 Alivia Court is pet friendly.
Does 24114 Alivia Court offer parking?
Yes, 24114 Alivia Court offers parking.
Does 24114 Alivia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24114 Alivia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24114 Alivia Court have a pool?
Yes, 24114 Alivia Court has a pool.
Does 24114 Alivia Court have accessible units?
No, 24114 Alivia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24114 Alivia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24114 Alivia Court has units with dishwashers.

