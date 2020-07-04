All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 24107 Lone Elm Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
24107 Lone Elm Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:33 PM

24107 Lone Elm Drive

24107 Lone Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24107 Lone Elm Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,524 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5308092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24107 Lone Elm Drive have any available units?
24107 Lone Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 24107 Lone Elm Drive have?
Some of 24107 Lone Elm Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24107 Lone Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24107 Lone Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24107 Lone Elm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24107 Lone Elm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 24107 Lone Elm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24107 Lone Elm Drive offers parking.
Does 24107 Lone Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24107 Lone Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24107 Lone Elm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24107 Lone Elm Drive has a pool.
Does 24107 Lone Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 24107 Lone Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24107 Lone Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24107 Lone Elm Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77388
Alexis Apartments
4604 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd
Spring, TX 77380
The Grayson
4115 Louetta Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd
Spring, TX 77388

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine