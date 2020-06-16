Great 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom rental in Spring ISD. Easy access to Cypresswood Dr between 59N and 45N. Kitchen has granite counters, double ovens and lots of cabinet space. Spacious family room with built-in shelving and brick fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24102 Farm Hill Road have any available units?
24102 Farm Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 24102 Farm Hill Road have?
Some of 24102 Farm Hill Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24102 Farm Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
24102 Farm Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.