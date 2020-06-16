All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 24102 Farm Hill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
24102 Farm Hill Road
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:16 PM

24102 Farm Hill Road

24102 Farm Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24102 Farm Hill Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom rental in Spring ISD. Easy access to Cypresswood Dr between 59N and 45N. Kitchen has granite counters, double ovens and lots of cabinet space. Spacious family room with built-in shelving and brick fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24102 Farm Hill Road have any available units?
24102 Farm Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 24102 Farm Hill Road have?
Some of 24102 Farm Hill Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24102 Farm Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
24102 Farm Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24102 Farm Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 24102 Farm Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 24102 Farm Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 24102 Farm Hill Road offers parking.
Does 24102 Farm Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24102 Farm Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24102 Farm Hill Road have a pool?
No, 24102 Farm Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 24102 Farm Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 24102 Farm Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24102 Farm Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24102 Farm Hill Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Alexis Apartments
4604 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
Spring Park
555 Spring Park Center Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing
Spring, TX 77386
Magnolia By Watermark
7203 N Grand Parkway West
Spring, TX 77379
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine