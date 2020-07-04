Rent Calculator
Last updated June 20 2019 at 7:59 PM
24030 Farm Hill Rd
24030 Farm Hill Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
24030 Farm Hill Rd, Spring, TX 77373
Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Family home completely updated with carpet, paint and granite throughout. This house is priced to move fast and won't last long. Check it out!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24030 Farm Hill Rd have any available units?
24030 Farm Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring, TX
.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Spring Rent Report
.
What amenities does 24030 Farm Hill Rd have?
Some of 24030 Farm Hill Rd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 24030 Farm Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
24030 Farm Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24030 Farm Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 24030 Farm Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 24030 Farm Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 24030 Farm Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 24030 Farm Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24030 Farm Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24030 Farm Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 24030 Farm Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 24030 Farm Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 24030 Farm Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 24030 Farm Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 24030 Farm Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
