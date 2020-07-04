All apartments in Spring
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:10 AM

24014 Spring Gum Drive

24014 Spring Gum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24014 Spring Gum Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,782 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any hom

(RLNE5286561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24014 Spring Gum Drive have any available units?
24014 Spring Gum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 24014 Spring Gum Drive have?
Some of 24014 Spring Gum Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24014 Spring Gum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24014 Spring Gum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24014 Spring Gum Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 24014 Spring Gum Drive is pet friendly.
Does 24014 Spring Gum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24014 Spring Gum Drive offers parking.
Does 24014 Spring Gum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24014 Spring Gum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24014 Spring Gum Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24014 Spring Gum Drive has a pool.
Does 24014 Spring Gum Drive have accessible units?
No, 24014 Spring Gum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24014 Spring Gum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24014 Spring Gum Drive has units with dishwashers.

