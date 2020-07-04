All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 23946 English Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23946 English Oaks
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:26 PM

23946 English Oaks

23946 English Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23946 English Oak Dr, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
23946 English Oaks Available 01/15/20 -

(RLNE2176225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23946 English Oaks have any available units?
23946 English Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 23946 English Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
23946 English Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23946 English Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 23946 English Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 23946 English Oaks offer parking?
No, 23946 English Oaks does not offer parking.
Does 23946 English Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23946 English Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23946 English Oaks have a pool?
No, 23946 English Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 23946 English Oaks have accessible units?
No, 23946 English Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 23946 English Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 23946 English Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23946 English Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 23946 English Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr
Spring, TX 77389
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77388
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy
Spring, TX 77373
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
Landmark at Spring Cypress
3223 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd
Spring, TX 77389
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine