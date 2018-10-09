Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 23919 Spring Dane Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23919 Spring Dane Drive
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:22 AM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23919 Spring Dane Drive
23919 Spring Dane Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
23919 Spring Dane Drive, Spring, TX 77373
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful lot. Many upgrades including, crown molding, laminate flooring, tile, GE self cleaning oven, Maytag dishwasher, water softener, jacuzzi, storm windows. Garage w/extra storage area. 4bd, 2.5ba, formals
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23919 Spring Dane Drive have any available units?
23919 Spring Dane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring, TX
.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Spring Rent Report
.
What amenities does 23919 Spring Dane Drive have?
Some of 23919 Spring Dane Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23919 Spring Dane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23919 Spring Dane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23919 Spring Dane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23919 Spring Dane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Spring
.
Does 23919 Spring Dane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23919 Spring Dane Drive offers parking.
Does 23919 Spring Dane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23919 Spring Dane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23919 Spring Dane Drive have a pool?
No, 23919 Spring Dane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23919 Spring Dane Drive have accessible units?
No, 23919 Spring Dane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23919 Spring Dane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23919 Spring Dane Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr
Spring, TX 77389
Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard
Spring, TX 77373
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd
Spring, TX 77373
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Rise Spring Cypress
7315 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77373
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Similar Pages
Spring 1 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Spring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Richmond, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine