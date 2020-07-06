Nice Pulte townhome with private back patio/yard that leads to your own detached 2 car garage. Home has had some recent updates including fresh paint and new carpet. Great community and ideal location with easy access to freeways and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23815 Single Oak Street have any available units?
23815 Single Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23815 Single Oak Street have?
Some of 23815 Single Oak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23815 Single Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
23815 Single Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.