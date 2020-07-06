All apartments in Spring
23815 Single Oak Street
23815 Single Oak Street

23815 Single Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

23815 Single Oak Street, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Pulte townhome with private back patio/yard that leads to your own detached 2 car garage. Home has had some recent updates including fresh paint and new carpet. Great community and ideal location with easy access to freeways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23815 Single Oak Street have any available units?
23815 Single Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23815 Single Oak Street have?
Some of 23815 Single Oak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23815 Single Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
23815 Single Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23815 Single Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 23815 Single Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 23815 Single Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 23815 Single Oak Street offers parking.
Does 23815 Single Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23815 Single Oak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23815 Single Oak Street have a pool?
No, 23815 Single Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 23815 Single Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 23815 Single Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23815 Single Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23815 Single Oak Street has units with dishwashers.

