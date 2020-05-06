All apartments in Spring
23807 Spring Briar Lane
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:07 PM

23807 Spring Briar Lane

23807 Spring Briar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23807 Spring Briar Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
concierge
fireplace
online portal
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1108054?source=marketing

*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT ***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1440
Security Deposit: $1240
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1800
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Microwave, Dishwasher.

Extras: Come check out this beautiful property and make it your home! This beauty has a spacious living room that features a lovely fireplace very useful during cold days. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and additional counter space. Also has a lovely breakfast bar and microwave is included! All bedrooms have comfy carpet floors and plenty of natural light. Two car attached garage and more. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

