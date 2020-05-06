23807 Spring Briar Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage concierge fireplace online portal microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities concierge parking garage online portal

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1440

Security Deposit: $1240

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1800

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central electric

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Microwave, Dishwasher.



Extras: Come check out this beautiful property and make it your home! This beauty has a spacious living room that features a lovely fireplace very useful during cold days. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and additional counter space. Also has a lovely breakfast bar and microwave is included! All bedrooms have comfy carpet floors and plenty of natural light. Two car attached garage and more. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



