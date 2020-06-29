Rent Calculator
23519 Prairie Bird Drive
23519 Prairie Bird Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
23519 Prairie Bird Drive, Spring, TX 77373
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
23519 Prairie Bird Dr. - 2 BR 1 BATHROOM. SPACIOUS BACKYARD. FOR RENT $1,100
(RLNE5738570)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23519 Prairie Bird Drive have any available units?
23519 Prairie Bird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring, TX
.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Spring Rent Report
.
Is 23519 Prairie Bird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23519 Prairie Bird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23519 Prairie Bird Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23519 Prairie Bird Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Spring
.
Does 23519 Prairie Bird Drive offer parking?
No, 23519 Prairie Bird Drive does not offer parking.
Does 23519 Prairie Bird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23519 Prairie Bird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23519 Prairie Bird Drive have a pool?
No, 23519 Prairie Bird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23519 Prairie Bird Drive have accessible units?
No, 23519 Prairie Bird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23519 Prairie Bird Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23519 Prairie Bird Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23519 Prairie Bird Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23519 Prairie Bird Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
