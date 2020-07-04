Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 23507 Briarcreek Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23507 Briarcreek Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23507 Briarcreek Boulevard
23507 Briarcreek Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
23507 Briarcreek Boulevard, Spring, TX 77373
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious two story home in Spring. 3 BD-2BTH-2GA, two spacious family areas, spacious bedrooms,
Fenced in back your for family fun.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23507 Briarcreek Boulevard have any available units?
23507 Briarcreek Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring, TX
.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Spring Rent Report
.
Is 23507 Briarcreek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
23507 Briarcreek Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23507 Briarcreek Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 23507 Briarcreek Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 23507 Briarcreek Boulevard offer parking?
No, 23507 Briarcreek Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 23507 Briarcreek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23507 Briarcreek Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23507 Briarcreek Boulevard have a pool?
No, 23507 Briarcreek Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 23507 Briarcreek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 23507 Briarcreek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 23507 Briarcreek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 23507 Briarcreek Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23507 Briarcreek Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 23507 Briarcreek Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77388
Falcon Ridge
4603 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard
Spring, TX 77373
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77379
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Similar Pages
Spring 1 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Spring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Richmond, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine