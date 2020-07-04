23322 Pebworth Place

Amenities

Incredibly updated home in sought after Cypress Trails of Timberlane subdivision. Upgrades include energy efficient items for low utility cost. New roof, new solar screens, new tile throughout the living area, new granite countertops, new appliances, new custom stone backsplash, new vanities, new carpet, new light fixtures, new interior paint, and new exterior paint. Backyard is perfect for entertaining with no back neighbors. Clean and ready for move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.