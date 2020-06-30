Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23314 Balthasar Street
23314 Balthasar Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
23314 Balthasar Street, Spring, TX 77373
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23314 Balthasar Street have any available units?
23314 Balthasar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring, TX
.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Spring Rent Report
.
Is 23314 Balthasar Street currently offering any rent specials?
23314 Balthasar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23314 Balthasar Street pet-friendly?
No, 23314 Balthasar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Spring
.
Does 23314 Balthasar Street offer parking?
No, 23314 Balthasar Street does not offer parking.
Does 23314 Balthasar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23314 Balthasar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23314 Balthasar Street have a pool?
No, 23314 Balthasar Street does not have a pool.
Does 23314 Balthasar Street have accessible units?
No, 23314 Balthasar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23314 Balthasar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23314 Balthasar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23314 Balthasar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23314 Balthasar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
