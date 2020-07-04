All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 23311 Naples Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23311 Naples Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 9:05 AM

23311 Naples Drive

23311 Naples Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23311 Naples Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Spring has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23311 Naples Drive have any available units?
23311 Naples Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23311 Naples Drive have?
Some of 23311 Naples Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23311 Naples Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23311 Naples Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23311 Naples Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 23311 Naples Drive is pet friendly.
Does 23311 Naples Drive offer parking?
No, 23311 Naples Drive does not offer parking.
Does 23311 Naples Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23311 Naples Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23311 Naples Drive have a pool?
No, 23311 Naples Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23311 Naples Drive have accessible units?
No, 23311 Naples Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23311 Naples Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23311 Naples Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77388
Falcon Ridge
4603 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine