All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 23238 Briarcreek Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23238 Briarcreek Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23238 Briarcreek Boulevard

23238 Briarcreek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23238 Briarcreek Boulevard, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,217 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4580612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23238 Briarcreek Boulevard have any available units?
23238 Briarcreek Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23238 Briarcreek Boulevard have?
Some of 23238 Briarcreek Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23238 Briarcreek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
23238 Briarcreek Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23238 Briarcreek Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 23238 Briarcreek Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 23238 Briarcreek Boulevard offer parking?
No, 23238 Briarcreek Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 23238 Briarcreek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23238 Briarcreek Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23238 Briarcreek Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 23238 Briarcreek Boulevard has a pool.
Does 23238 Briarcreek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 23238 Briarcreek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 23238 Briarcreek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 23238 Briarcreek Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77388
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77379
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd
Spring, TX 77373
The Grayson
4115 Louetta Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd
Spring, TX 77388

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine